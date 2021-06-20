Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Slip in standards at Kruger National Park

Lack of maintenance and poor condition of roads deter visit to game reserve

20 June 2021
Kruger National Park. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CAMERON SPENCER
Kruger National Park. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CAMERON SPENCER

In response to Derek du Plessis’s letter, we camped at Pretoriuskop from June 7 to 11 and have to agree with him about the state of the park (“Kruger National Park has gone to the dogs”, June 14).

For the week we were there Pretoriuskop experienced water shortages due to faulty water pipes. We could barely shower in the mornings. We were promised the issue would be fixed by Tuesday, but it persisted until we left on the Friday.

Stopping at Skukuza to use the restrooms, I was astounded at the shocking state they were in. Broken mirrors, toilet doors not being able to lock and a general lack of maintenance has become the norm.

The shops are also charging exorbitant prices. South Africans are not going to fork out R700 for a basic hoodie! With the dearth of international tourists, why not drop the prices to encourage locals to spend time in the park?

We moved to a campsite as the accommodation in the park has become so expensive — R1,500-plus a night for a basic self catering unit (depending which camp you book) is unaffordable to most South Africans.

I agree with Du Plessis on the condition of the roads too, I’m just glad I came home with all my fillings intact. Kruger Park is a national treasure, and guests deserve better service and bang for their buck.

Loren Hollingworth
Via e-mail

