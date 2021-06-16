Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel’s diverse new government will disappoint critics

16 June 2021 - 19:36
An Israeli at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, Israel, June 15 2021. Picture: AMIR LEVY/GETTY IMAGES
An Israeli at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, Israel, June 15 2021. Picture: AMIR LEVY/GETTY IMAGES

As a postscript to recent correspondence, the new government in Israel must be a big disappointment to those who insist on calling it an “apartheid state”; not that anything will stop them.

Issawi Frej is Arab and Muslim and used to work for the Peace Now movement. Now he’s Israel’s minister for regional co-operation. Pnina Tamano-Shata is black: the Mossad rescued her, along with thousands of other Ethiopian Jews, from hunger and persecution when she was a small child. She’s the minister for immigration & absorption.

Health minister Nitzan Horowitz is the first openly gay man to lead an Israeli political party. At least one deputy minister, as yet unnamed, is expected to be a member of the Raam party, which is an outgrowth of the major Islamist political group in Israel.

As for the rule of law and accountability, Benjamin Netanyahu faces criminal indictments in multiple cases. His immediate predecessor as prime minister, Ehud Olmert, spent 16 months in prison on corruption charges.

SA should be so lucky as to have such a diverse government and effective criminal justice system 

Meanwhile, Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, “postponed” elections in April. He’s in the 17th year of his elected four-year term of office.

Amusing if it wasn’t so transparently malicious.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Israel much more democratic than SA

ANC fails to rebuke Egypt for destroying housing on the Gaza border
Opinion
2 days ago

Bennett’s fragile coalition replaces Netanyahu to end era for Israel

Parliament approves a new ‘government of change’ led by nationalist in razor-thin vote of confidence
World
2 days ago

LETTER: Reality and myth of King David and Israel

The reality that Israel is an apartheid state is now acknowledged by increasing numbers of both Israeli and Diaspora Jews
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Arabs flourishing in Israel

Israel’s new government includes a Palestinian Arab party
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Crawford-Browne lacks historical nous on Israel

Even revisionist historians would double up at Terry Crawford-Browne’s current theories
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
KHAYA SITHOLE: New regime could prove costly for ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: The brave new world of the reformed ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Ill-equipped SA army in no position to confront ...
Opinion
4.
PETER BRUCE: Trust SA to cock up even benign ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Implying Middle East scholarship where there is none

Opinion / Letters

By the numbers: Holy land, unholy war

News & Fox / Numbers

LETTER: No evidence to support myths around Israel

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.