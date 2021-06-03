Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Implying Middle East scholarship where there is none

Crawford-Browne can’t resist joining the antisemitic hatefest

03 June 2021 - 16:59
Picture: ALON SKUY
Picture: ALON SKUY

So, Terry Crawford-Browne has woken up (“No evidence to support myths around Israel”, June 1). Maybe it is fear of missing out (fomo) on the worldwide antisemitic hatefest brought on by yet another jihadistic attack on Israel.

I will give him Abraham and Moses but, sorry to say, both King David and the Roman expulsion are confirmed by archaeology.

Crawford-Browne specialises in making things up and implying they are historically “well documented” or have been said by informed people to imply scholarship where none exists. In that regard, imagine the Arabist British conspiring with Ben Gurion to expel Palestinians (notwithstanding that Palestinians in 1948 meant the Jews, Arabs and Christians who lived there); and who on earth actually said “the British invented apartheid in Ireland and exported it to SA, but ‘perfected’ it in Palestine”?

Only Crawford-Browne. 

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Land and property confusion, season 2

The debate is dangerous and detrimental to the SA economy
Opinion
3 hours ago

LETTER: Crawford-Browne lacks historical nous on Israel

Even revisionist historians would double up at Terry Crawford-Browne’s current theories
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Mineral rights custodianship is the culprit

Even worse chaos awaits if the ANC-EFF alliance becomes custodians over land
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: DA is a sinking ship

The real opposition has now become clear and the DA should do the honourable thing and disband
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: DA’s policies are successful

No other political party is able to unite the moderate, nonracial centre of SA politics the way the DA can and does
Opinion
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Screw it, let’s jump left, and do ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Turns out the DA was right ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MIKE SCHUSSLER: Why do Brazil’s chickens cross ...
Opinion
4.
NICOLE FRITZ: The thing about public service: it ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JONNY STEINBERG: Constituency voting could spawn ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.