LETTER: Implying Middle East scholarship where there is none

So, Terry Crawford-Browne has woken up (“No evidence to support myths around Israel”, June 1). Maybe it is fear of missing out (fomo) on the worldwide antisemitic hatefest brought on by yet another jihadistic attack on Israel.

I will give him Abraham and Moses but, sorry to say, both King David and the Roman expulsion are confirmed by archaeology.

Crawford-Browne specialises in making things up and implying they are historically “well documented” or have been said by informed people to imply scholarship where none exists. In that regard, imagine the Arabist British conspiring with Ben Gurion to expel Palestinians (notwithstanding that Palestinians in 1948 meant the Jews, Arabs and Christians who lived there); and who on earth actually said “the British invented apartheid in Ireland and exported it to SA, but ‘perfected’ it in Palestine”?

Only Crawford-Browne.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town

