By the numbers: Holy land, unholy war

02 June 2021 - 08:26
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

Israel-Palestine conflict: slight breeze of change in the US?

Opposition from Washington, DC legislators to a $735m arms deal with Israel suggests sentiment in the US on the Palestinian issue is slowly changing
Features
6 days ago

Israel’s allies in Gulf Arab states in awkward position

The UAE and Bahrain must have known that their alliance with Israel would be strained over the treatment of Palestinians but it is unlikely they ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Blinken starts Middle East mission in Jerusalem

US secretary of state hopes to strengthen Israel-Gaza ceasefire
World
1 week ago

Gaza truce holds as Israel admits Jewish visitors to holy site

Neither Israel nor Hamas had reported violations of the truce by Sunday morning
World
1 week ago
