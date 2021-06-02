By the numbers: Holy land, unholy war

Richemont’s iconic brands, like Cartier, are revelling in a post-Covid spending spree. And it’s getting online right
Eskom’s procurement department, which was headed by Tshitangano, was a train wreck of profligacy
The Seychelles, the most vaccinated nation on earth, is raising alarm bells for the World Health Organisation as countries start to roll out mass vaccination programmes
Mr Price spent the lockdown working on a new strategy. This is to leapfrog Shoprite to become Africa’s largest retailer by market value. And its path to doing this is to expand its reach
The grandson of the Anglovaal founder has big plans for a new airport
