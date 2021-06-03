Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Crawford-Browne lacks historical nous on Israel

Even revisionist historians would double up at Terry Crawford-Browne’s current theories

03 June 2021 - 16:36
Part of Jerusalem's Old City, Israel, June 1 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ILAN ROSENBERG
Part of Jerusalem's Old City, Israel, June 1 2021. Picture: REUTERS/ILAN ROSENBERG

There are historians, revisionist historians and pretenders to the study of history. I wonder where Terry Crawford-Browne finds himself (“No evidence to support myths around Israel”, June 1).

He seems to have missed reading renowned historians such as the late Sir Martin Gilbert, dean of the chair of history at Oxford University, Paul Johnson, or even Flavius Josephus. Even the most bizarre revisionist historian would double up at Crawford-Browne’s current theories. 

Some may remember Crawford-Browne as the self-appointed and self-important “secretary” of that very august and failed kangaroo court called the Russel Tribunal on Palestine held in Cape Town around 2013, which was described by a leading SA jurist as “a charade of bias dressed up as impartiality”. Over the years he has fantasised on any number of theories about Israel and the Jews, and contradicted these notions time and again.

The latest claim he makes is that there is no evidence of Jewish presence in the Holy Land and goes on to tell us that “Palestinian” Jews converted to Christianity then converted again to Islam, therefore debunking the claim of Jewish presence in that region. Indeed, it is highly probable that there were the odd conversions as he described, but he can’t substantiate any cogent numbers or statistics and therefore it’s his — and only his — wild theory, unsubstantiated statistical, historic or biblical study.

But even the erudite Crawford-Browne must know that it was the Romans who christened that territory Palestine — prior to that time it was known as Judea. Even he would know that there was no Palestinian nation, no Palestinian language, no borders or recognised leaders, kings or chieftains, no national songs, poetry or literature. But, more importantly, given his claim of being such an activist in the World Council of Churches he would know that Jesus was a Jewish rabbi.

Anybody who has followed Crawford-Browne over the years, reading his continuous vilification of the Jews, will ignore his theories and at best just mark him absent from intelligent argument. 

Allan Wolman
Tel Aviv

LETTER: No evidence to support myths around Israel

Palestinian Jews converted first to Christianity and later to Islam, which ironically gives present-day Palestinian Muslims a far more genuine claim ...
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Arabs flourishing in Israel

Israel’s new government includes a Palestinian Arab party
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: Naledi Pandor’s call for ICC to probe Israel is absurd

ANC government refused to carry out its obligations as a member of the International Criminal Court by failing to arrest Omar al-Bashir
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Objective of Zionism has been to expel Palestinians from their land

The Israeli Nation-State law passed in 2018 confirms, both legally as well as in reality, that Israel is an apartheid state
Opinion
6 days ago
