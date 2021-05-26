Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hamas is the problem

26 May 2021 - 16:33
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JEFF J MITCHELL
I refer to Gunvant Govindjee’s emotional letter (“Government in cloud cuckoo land on Israel”, May 24). There is a constant flow of blame and accusations from both sides of the Palestinian problem. It is a religious war with no solution, though it is not Islam or Judaism to blame.

If left alone the Palestinian and Jewish people would find a solution to live together in peace. The problem is Hamas, which wants an Islamic state and will go to any extreme to get one.

Hamas will not tolerate Jewish people or anyone else living in Palestine. They certainly don’t want a solution unless it is the triumph of Islam and the defeat of the Jewish and all other faiths.

Natalia Hay
Parktown North

