Mandela admonition echoes in Israel’s apartheid oppression of Palestine

“We no longer want to be the skunk of the world,” Nelson Mandela famously first said at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) conference in Geneva in 1990. He later repeated it in his inaugural address when he was sworn in as president in 1994.

Mandela had chosen to address the ILO conference on one of his first overseas trips in 1990, where he thanked the ILO for the support and practical action it had levied against apartheid. A declaration on apartheid was adopted by the ILO in 1964, which stipulated that a special report on its implementation be presented to the international labour conference every year (it did this until 1994). These reports and the platform they provided were important in building international pressure against apartheid.

Since 1980 the ILO has produced a similar annual report on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, presented annually to the international labour conference. These reports are collected through interviews with all stakeholders. The following is an excerpt from the current report (to be discussed in Geneva next week): “No other part of the Palestinian lands is as distressed as Gaza. After 13 years of paralysing blockade, the enclave survives on humanitarian life support. Jobs are scarce and sporadic. Hope is lost for the most part.”

The occupation of the Palestinian territory is now in its 54th year. Over decades, a network of settlements and a multilayered system of physical and administrative constraints have been built up by Israel. Settlements on occupied territory are illegal under international law.

In 1980 a resolution adopted at the 66th session of the international labour conference expressed “deep concern ... concerning the intensification of the Israeli settlements policy”. It strongly deplored the establishment of Israeli settlements. At that time there were a little more than 100,000 settlers in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Today, there are about 650,000 settlers scattered across about 250 settlements.

Writing in The Pretoria News two years ago, Ahmed Majdalani, the Palestinian social development minister, drew a parallel between the situation in Palestine and apartheid SA. “What we are facing in Palestine is the worst form of apartheid. What the ‘deal of the century’ will propose is one country, Israel, with cantons of [Palestinian] self-government, very similar to the idea of the SA bantustans under apartheid.”

Working for the ILO and based in Beirut a few years ago, I frequently travelled for work to the West Bank and Gaza. What strikes you the most about life there, almost immediately, is the unfairness. Palestinian firms that wish to export goods face a range of costly barriers that increase transaction costs and reduce the competitiveness of what they are trying to sell.

All Palestinian goods that transit through Israeli ports — the vast majority — must first go through one of four commercial crossings operated by the Israeli authorities. In particular, restrictions on dual-use goods, which are chemicals, goods and technologies used for civilian purposes that could have military uses, have exacted a significant toll on the economy.

The commercial crossings have limited working hours and are unable to efficiently process Palestinian goods, leading to long waiting hours and increased costs. Moreover, the Israeli authorities impose a back-to-back system in these crossings whereby all Palestinian goods must be moved from a Palestinian truck to an Israeli truck and back.

Even moving goods and people to Israel from the Palestinian territories is an exercise in frustration as a combination of security restrictions and visa regimes need to be navigated. These are some of the arguments that are used by those proposing boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) measures.

The Oslo Accords, which will soon be 30 years old, provided a clear and unambiguous destination: the two-state solution. This goal is no less valid now than it was in 1993. In his 1994 inauguration speech, Mandela said: “Never, never and never again shall it be that this beautiful land will again experience the oppression of one by another.”

Eventually, in the disputed lands of the Middle East, that sentiment will have to find resonance.

• Rynhart is a specialist in employers’ activities with the ILO, based in SA. He is author of Colouring the Future: Why the UN Plan to End Poverty and Wars is Working.