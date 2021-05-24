LETTER: Government in cloud cuckoo land on Israel

Terry Crawford-Browne aptly calls the SA government’s bewildering adherence to the two-state solution for historical Palestine “grotesque hypocrisy” (“Hypocrisy for postapartheid SA to support two-state solution for Israel”, May 17).

Israeli politicians long ago stopped paying even lip service to the two-state solution, while our government prefers to live in cloud cuckoo land. This is the reality on the ground: 3-million Palestinians are hemmed into 165 enclaves in the West Bank, which constitute 10% of historical Palestine, while more than 600,000 Israeli settlers live in more than 130 illegal West Bank settlements. And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regularly announces the expansion of existing settlements or the building of new settlements.

Furthermore, illegal Israeli settlers, with the assistance of the Israeli army (that most moral army in the world, according to former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman), steal more Palestinian land, destroy Palestinian property and crops, deprive them of water sources, divert their sewage to flood Palestinian areas, and attack Palestinians with impunity.

When I visited the territory in 1993 it was patently clear to me that, despite the Oslo Accords, the Zionists were hell-bent on making life as unbearable as possible for Palestinians so they would uproot themselves and find new abodes elsewhere in the world. However, despite the hardships and violence that have been inflicted on them over decades, Palestinians have remained resolute and resilient.

President Cyril Ramaphosa must apply his influence more usefully, in Africa and beyond, to impress upon opinion- and decisionmakers that the time to decolonise the ever-expanding apartheid Judeocracy is long overdue, and that Palestinian refugees should be granted their right of return. In addition, he should publicly endorse the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and thereby unambiguously indicate his support for human rights for all Palestinians — in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Israel as well as in the diaspora.

Gunvant Govindjee

Ormonde

