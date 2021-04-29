LETTER: Let Sars’ G-men hunt Gupta looters

The revelations at the Zondo state capture commission about the bags of cash that were dished out at the Gupta shebeen in Saxonwold, and the multimillion-rand shopping sprees and luxury travel that was funded from stolen taxpayer money, surely raises the questions about the tax implications of this illicit loot.

Were these monies declared as income, and if not surely the G-men from the SA Revenue Service should be doing an Al Capone and nailing the criminals based on evasion of tax, even before we get onto the criminality of state capture?

Let them all rot in jail.

Dr Peter Baker

Parktown North

