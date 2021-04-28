National STATE CAPTURE: Ramaphosa’s moment of truth has arrived He occupied high positions in the ANC hierarchy but it is unclear how much he knew about the state capture shenanigans BL PREMIUM

The moment of truth has arrived for President Cyril Ramaphosa who will this morning be obliged to put the national interest above his own or that of the govering ANC.

Ramaphosa will be under oath when he delivers an opening statement and then answers questions at the state capture inquiry in front of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. The issue of cadre deployment is one that Ramaphosa can expect to be front and centre over the next two days as he accounts for his time as ANC deputy president under Jacob Zuma. As head of the ANC deployment committee Ramaphosa would have had opportunity for significant input into who the party recommended for government employment. ..