LETTER: Racism dispute might be due to Simpson’s paradox

I wish to add to the discussion on possible racism by medical schemes (“Interim report finds racial bias in outcomes of fraud probes by medical schemes”, January 19). Your report buzzed my statistical antennae twice.

First, much was made of the correlation between racial status and the outcome of fraud, waste and abuse proceedings. However, it is important to note that correlation does not necessarily mean causation. Two variables might be moving together because they are both influenced by a third variable. Related to this context of possible discrimination and confounding variables is Simpson’s paradox, which is best illustrated with another story of possible discrimination.

At the graduate school of the University of California in Berkeley more men were admitted to study than women and discrimination was suspected. However, it was later found that women apply to do courses offered by departments with more stringent admission criteria, whereas the men applied to those departments with less stringent admission criteria. Simpson’s paradox thus refers to those situations where a pattern disappears or reverses when the data is scrutinised in more detail.

Similarly, is the pattern of discrimination, found when medical practitioner data is aggregated, robust to splitting the data into smaller groups? Let us assume for a moment that the medical practitioner geographical distribution follows that of SA citizens. According to Stats SA South Africans are differentially urbanised across people groups. Practitioners who as a result are disproportionally rural-based will have less access to communication technologies, richer clienteles and advanced payment systems than urban-based practitioners. These issues (which do not include racism), such as making use of a paper-based claim system, will be related to the probability of an investigation by the medical scheme.

The medical scheme investigation should look deeper into their data than the aggregate level.

Phillip de Jager

Associate professor, UCT department of finance & tax

