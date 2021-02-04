Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Racism dispute might be due to Simpson’s paradox

Medical scheme investigation should look deeper into data

04 February 2021 - 14:36
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
Picture: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

I wish to add to the discussion on possible racism by medical schemes (“Interim report finds racial bias in outcomes of fraud probes by medical schemes”, January 19). Your report buzzed my statistical antennae twice.

First, much was made of the correlation between racial status and the outcome of fraud, waste and abuse proceedings. However, it is important to note that correlation does not necessarily mean causation. Two variables might be moving together because they are both influenced by a third variable. Related to this context of possible discrimination and confounding variables is Simpson’s paradox, which is best illustrated with another story of possible discrimination.  

At the graduate school of the University of California in Berkeley more men were admitted to study than women and discrimination was suspected. However, it was later found that women apply to do courses offered by departments with more stringent admission criteria, whereas the men applied to those departments with less stringent admission criteria. Simpson’s paradox thus refers to those situations where a pattern disappears or reverses when the data is scrutinised in more detail.  

Similarly, is the pattern of discrimination, found when medical practitioner data is aggregated, robust to splitting the data into smaller groups? Let us assume for a moment that the medical practitioner geographical distribution follows that of SA citizens. According to Stats SA South Africans are differentially urbanised across people groups. Practitioners who as a result are disproportionally rural-based will have less access to communication technologies, richer clienteles and advanced payment systems than urban-based practitioners. These issues (which do not include racism), such as making use of a paper-based claim system, will be related to the probability of an investigation by the medical scheme. 

The medical scheme investigation should look deeper into their data than the aggregate level. 

Phillip de Jager
Associate professor, UCT department of finance & tax

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Objections to proposal to ban the transfer of medical claims

Using third-party administrators is necessary because the Compensation Fund is dysfunctional, says the Injured Workers Action Group
National
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: First fix the broken Compensation Fund

Controversial proposal will wipe out intermediary  services sector
Opinion
11 hours ago

LETTER: Regulations undermine health care for all

Why has the government made it difficult for medical schemes to serve lower-income families?
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Medical aid regulator orders withdrawal of low-cost GP vouchers

Coupons were meant to give people who do not belong to medical schemes access to private doctors
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: We get a lot wrong but we didn’t ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: EU’s vaccine own goal shows SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ALLAN SECCOMBE: Ramaphosa squanders a great ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: First fix the broken Compensation Fund
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TOM EATON: Pretty vacant on Muizenberg beach
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Approach of medical schemes panel is dodgy

Opinion / Letters

Interim report finds racial bias in outcomes of fraud probes by medical schemes

National

Discovery denies unfairly targeting black health practitioners

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.