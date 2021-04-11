Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Obsessing over past mistakes is time wasted

11 April 2021 - 17:06
Picture: TAYLOR WEIDMAN/BLOOMBERG
Instead of complaining throughout an entire article, could Moeletsi Mbeki consider some positive ways forward? (“Nationalist rule keeps SA’s economic inequalities intact”, April 7).  

Persuade the “nationalists” or “privileged elite” to change, and stop blaming a century past. If intelligent voters, unhappy for years with dysfunctional government, are unable to consider an alternative choice in the hope it might be better, of course “a large proportion of the electorate has lost interest in elections and no longer bothers to vote”. Will they be resigned to their fate or violent? Will they change in a proper democratic way?

What hope is there of “restructuring the economy it inherited from the British 110 years ago” when internationally failed socialistic policies, state-owned disasters and hostile private enterprise attitudes are pursued? Let us rather remember the work ethic that enabled Southeast Asia to rebuild itself so successfully.

The most simple concept seemingly cannot be grasped. If the pie is bigger, all should get more.

Kevin Gill
Via e-mail

MOELETSI MBEKI: Nationalist rule keeps SA’s economic inequalities intact

Both Afrikaner and African elites fight for inclusion instead of restructuring the entire class system
Opinion
4 days ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Cecil Rhodes’s legacy is crumbling but needs to be remembered

History should be preserved through memorials in museums that properly contextualise the atrocities of such imperial figures
Opinion
2 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Land matters. It is as simple and as complicated as that

Access to land and all its contingent consequences is at the heart of the real politics of SA and must happen if we want a just society
Opinion
3 days ago

