LETTER: Obsessing over past mistakes is time wasted

Instead of complaining throughout an entire article, could Moeletsi Mbeki consider some positive ways forward? (“Nationalist rule keeps SA’s economic inequalities intact”, April 7).

Persuade the “nationalists” or “privileged elite” to change, and stop blaming a century past. If intelligent voters, unhappy for years with dysfunctional government, are unable to consider an alternative choice in the hope it might be better, of course “a large proportion of the electorate has lost interest in elections and no longer bothers to vote”. Will they be resigned to their fate or violent? Will they change in a proper democratic way?

What hope is there of “restructuring the economy it inherited from the British 110 years ago” when internationally failed socialistic policies, state-owned disasters and hostile private enterprise attitudes are pursued? Let us rather remember the work ethic that enabled Southeast Asia to rebuild itself so successfully.

The most simple concept seemingly cannot be grasped. If the pie is bigger, all should get more.

Kevin Gill

Via e-mail

