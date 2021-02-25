Opinion / Columnists JONNY STEINBERG: Ramaphosa’s sense of reality rules out the autocrat’s overreach We should be thankful that our cautious president knows he is the least powerful in decades BL PREMIUM

It has become a truism to say Cyril Ramaphosa is a weak president. He is indecisive; he rules by committee; he will not depart until the last soul in his party is on board. The arguments are painfully familiar.

Here is another perspective, one that takes in the last half-century of the exercise of presidential power. Viewed over this stretch of time a striking pattern emerges: SA has a history of presidents who have overreached and fallen down; presidents whose careers ended badly because they miscalculated the extent of their power...