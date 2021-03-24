Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Shadow of Nat economics looms over exorbitant Eskom coal deal Huge price increase stems from replacing Big White with Big Black BL PREMIUM

It is trite to say you cannot, in modern SA, escape the past. What isn’t trite is how little we learn from it.

Take the cracking recent Sunday Times story that Eskom, our defeated power monopoly, against National Treasury counsel, is poised to conclude a huge increase in the price it pays for coal from a mine long contracted to its Duvha power station in Mpumalanga...