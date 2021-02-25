Bureaucracy is standing in the way of economic growth

The provision of reliable energy remains a major challenge. Although the government is making the right moves in terms of getting the private sector involved in the independent power producer (IPP) space, the pace is far slower than it should be.

Inefficient and badly managed state-owned enterprises (SOEs) will likely continue to make demands on the fiscus despite the Treasury’s insistence that it has put the brakes on further bailouts. The R7bn for Land Bank was therefore not unexpected. Until the government is able to put ideology aside and be decisive about unbundling or privatising SEOs, these will continue to be a drain on government finances.

A consequence of the government’s inability to implement structural reforms is a lack of confidence in the economy. Business confidence levels are at levels last seen in the mid-1980s.

The government’s R791.2bn commitment to the infrastructure drive is encouraging, but needs to be considered in the context of a poor track record as far as implementation is concerned. Despite a recognition of the value of infrastructure spend as a mechanism to kick-start sluggish economic growth, implementation continues to be too slow.

State funds continue to be diverted away from long-term capacity building expenditure and is instead being refocused on consumption expenditure. The consequences of this exacerbates our growing unemployment problem, which is at a record high of 32.5%.

The government urgently needs to move decisively on issues such as power supply, policy certainty, property rights, deregulation, privatisation and labour market reform if it hopes to encourage private-sector investment. Furthermore it needs to address the current debt trajectory if it hopes to avoid further credit ratings downgrades.

It is becoming increasingly apparent that the bond market does not believe the country can manage its debt profile. Consider, for example, that SA 10-year bonds have historically traded at about a 1.5% premium to emerging-market peers. Now, this is at more than 4%.

The reality is that seismic shifts are required in terms of government ideology to implement the necessary structural reforms required to return the economy to a growth path. The government must urgently abandon the idea that it needs to be involved at every level. This path has led to bureaucracy and inefficiency.

Despite the proposed expenditure cuts, the reality is that, on their own, they are not sufficient to fundamentally change the trajectory of SA’s debt profile. Until such time as the government deals with these structural issues, we will not have sufficient growth to increase the tax base and revenue. And without this growth we will be headed for a sovereign debt crisis within the next four to five years.

We no longer have the luxury of time.

• Duvenage is MD of NFB Private Wealth Management.