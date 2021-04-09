LETTER: An active citizenry is needed to counter the ANC

The absence of leadership and unity within the ANC as a governing party fails to meet the values and goals promised on attaining democracy in 1994.

The recent ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting focused on, among other things, forging unity and cohesion within the party, but different factions are threatening to disband the ANC as part of political warfare.

However, this tit-for-tat battle for power within the party’s structure fails to recognise the frustration brewing among South Africans towards the ANC. Adding to the issue, the Covid-19 pandemic has further highlighted the governing party’s failures in dealing with the economic, health and youth crises we are facing.

The leadership of the ANC seems unable to connect with the core values that made us citizens entrust it with our votes after 1994. Today, the party lacks the capacity to stimulate progress towards a better future. Its leadership battles are no longer a contest of ideas and vision to move the country forward.

The ideology of self-renewal and vision that used to mark the ANC of Nelson Mandela has been superseded by factional battles for state resources. State power is no longer about transformation but rather a road to self-enrichment.

So how do we hold the governing party to account? The ANC will not be held accountable as long as we citizens remain complacent. We left politics to the politicians as we thought the government was on the side of the people; we ceded too much control to political elites who we believed had the country’s best interests at heart. The time for being lazy as citizens is over. Active citizenry is the way forward; it is the answer to holding the governing party to account.

For the ANC to achieve the renewal it seeks and bring hope to SA’s citizens, President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to show the kind of leadership that will lead to the transformation of the movement and also restore the trust we once had in the party.

The December 2020 integrity commission report that suggested ANC members charged with corruption should step aside or risk being suspended is a step in the right direction. The NEC meeting held on the weekend of March 26-29 gives the NEC the power to enforce such a ruling after 30 days.

All eyes are now on the party executives to lead the way in unifying the ANC so that governance can work efficiently in delivering results. The ANC still has soft power in the form of historical sentiment and symbolism, and it is critical for the party to regain the trust of the people — or the coming local government elections will force its leaders to wake up.

For the party to have our votes, trust needs to be earned. No longer can promises of service delivery and no implementation be sufficient while people suffer and billions gets wasted in corruption.

Ignas Mutombo

Via e-mail

