Activist and education expert Graeme Bloch dies

ANC stalwart Graeme Bloch died on Friday morning, party spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement.

Bloch was the husband of former ANC deputy secretary-general Cheryl Carolus.

“Comrade Bloch comes from a family of activists and is one of those activists who epitomised the nonracial character of the liberation struggle,” the party said. “Like his wife, he was detained and banned without trial by the apartheid regime because of his fight for a just, nonsexist, nonracial and free SA.”

“He was an educationist who with fellow educators such as Saleem Mowzer, a former mayoral committee member when the ANC was in charge of the City of Cape Town, were part of the National Education Crisis Committee [NECC] with the likes of Eric Molobi and Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa. The NECC rejected apartheid education and worked for one that was nonracial, democratic and united.”

He was a member of the University of Cape Town’s council and served as a director on the Lafarge Education Trust and also on the board of lobby group Equal Education.

He was also an education policy analyst at the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

Bloch's brother Lance said in a post on Facebook on Friday that he had suffered from a neurodegenerative disease.