National Cosatu resolves to support ANC during municipal elections But labour federation vows to strike over the public sector wage increase the government has not granted

In spite of the recent tension between the two, labour federation Cosatu has resolved to support the ANC during this year’s local government elections, a decision that could boost the former liberation movement’s political fortune at the polls.

Cosatu, which claims to have more than 1.8-million members, has been campaigning for the ANC during national elections since 1994, giving the ruling party access to its extensive grassroots structures and membership...