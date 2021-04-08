Cosatu resolves to support ANC during municipal elections
But labour federation vows to strike over the public sector wage increase the government has not granted
08 April 2021 - 18:02
In spite of the recent tension between the two, labour federation Cosatu has resolved to support the ANC during this year’s local government elections, a decision that could boost the former liberation movement’s political fortune at the polls.
Cosatu, which claims to have more than 1.8-million members, has been campaigning for the ANC during national elections since 1994, giving the ruling party access to its extensive grassroots structures and membership...
