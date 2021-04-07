ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude likely to lead Mkhwebane probe

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude is most likely going to lead the parliamentary process that will probe public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

Business Day understands that the ANC has deployed a group of senior MPs to the special committee that will inquire into whether there are grounds for Mkhwebane's removal.

Dlakude, Mondli Gungubele, Richard Dyantyi, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Judy Hermans, Xola Nqola and Bekizwe Nkosi will make up the ANC's complement of the special committee. Higher education committee chair Philemon Mapulane and Teiliswa Mgweba will be the party's alternate members.

The EFF, which had threatened to go to court to challenge the parliamentary process, has deployed its leader Julius Malema to the committee, while the DA, whose chief whip Natasha Mazzone tabled the motion to remove Mkhwebane, has selected Annelie Lotriet and Leon Schreiber.

Business Day understands that National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise received the names at the end of March, which was the deadline for parties to submit names for the process.

The committee will have 26 members representing each of the 14 political parties represented in the National Assembly. Only 11 will be voting members of the committee, with 15 non-voting members.

The National Assembly in March voted in favour of establishing the committee to probe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office when it adopted the report of an independent panel of experts that recommended such a committee be established.

Parliamentary rules require the section 194 committee to conduct an inquiry, to establish whether the charges are sustainable and to report to the National Assembly.

The committee’s report will have to contain findings, recommendations and reasons and must be scheduled for consideration and debate with appropriate urgency.

The full list of members is as follows:

Voting members:

ANC: Dlakude, Dyantyi, Joemat-Pettersson, Gungubele, Hermans, Nkosi, Mapulane, and alternates Mapulane and Mgweba.

DA: Lotriet and Schreiber

EFF: Malema

IFP: Zandile Majozi.

Freedom Front Plus: Cornelius Mulder.

Non-voting members

ANC: Nokuzola Tolashe and Nqola

DA: Baxolile Nodada.

EFF: Omphile Maotwe.

IFP: Christian Themba Msimang.

Freedom Front Plus: Helois Denner.

ACDP: Marie Sukers.

UDM: Bantu Holomisa.

African Transformation Movement: Thandiswa Marawu

GOOD: Shaun August.

National Freedom Party: Ahmed Shaik-Emam.

African Independent Congress: LulamaNtshayisa.

COPE: William Mothipa Madisha.

PAC: Mzwanele Nyhontso.

Al Jama-ah: Mogamad Hendricks.

