Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Land bill has seeds of SA’s destruction

Expropriation Bill is a power grab that will benefit only ANC loyalists, lower property values and ends with us in China's pocket

01 March 2021 - 17:51
Picture: 123RF/LOES KIEBOOM
Picture: 123RF/LOES KIEBOOM

I believe what the government is doing with the Expropriation Bill is despicable, a disingenuous power grab to keep the EFF out of office.

This bill will benefit ANC loyalists and no-one else. It will also lower property values due to most companies not being comfortable giving money to an authoritarian government.

When the farms that are redistributed inevitably fail, the government will sell all the land to China, or anyone else looking to make a quick buck.

Tristan Ranbarran
Via e-mail

