LETTER: Land bill has seeds of SA’s destruction
Expropriation Bill is a power grab that will benefit only ANC loyalists, lower property values and ends with us in China's pocket
I believe what the government is doing with the Expropriation Bill is despicable, a disingenuous power grab to keep the EFF out of office.
This bill will benefit ANC loyalists and no-one else. It will also lower property values due to most companies not being comfortable giving money to an authoritarian government.
When the farms that are redistributed inevitably fail, the government will sell all the land to China, or anyone else looking to make a quick buck.
Tristan Ranbarran
Via e-mail
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.