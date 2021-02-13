FRANS CRONJE: The cold, cruel reality of the Expropriation Bill

In what stands as one of the IRR’s great acts of lobbying for freedom and democracy, we held out for 14 years with so little money, and against such powerful opponents, that were it not for the grit and determination of my colleagues and a small handful of supporters, we might not have lasted weeks.

But Hall lies openly when she says our efforts were in aid of maintaining inequality. She knows, as do the readers, of our efforts to convince government and activists that black South Africans are entitled to the dignity of owning property in their own right, not as vassals of the state; and of the many proposals we made, ranging from cheap financing to empowerment bonds and proper extension services that would allow black commercial farmers to purchase their own businesses and to own them outright.

That SA faces dangerous inequalities is moot, but to blame that on markets, property rights, capitalism and the constitution is outrageous. As in the Western world, where decades of financial socialism practised by central bankers in cahoots with large financial institutions triggered the inequalities that underpinned the social movements that drove the culture wars, cleaving out the deep divisions in America and redrawing the political map of Europe, in SA it was the socialist policies of the government that blocked employment for millions, drove investment levels into the dirt, and debt and deficit levels to record highs, as political confidence in the ANC collapsed and South Africans began to surrender the governance and socio-economic gains made after 1994.

As in the West, deepening inequalities were leveraged here to transition from financial and economic to political socialism — the centrepiece of which is the bill Hall champions — given that property rights underpin substantive human liberty in every free society. For the balance of the government and the ANC, the bill in question is not concerned with land reform, or injustice, or the wrongs of the past. It is a mechanism via which the state will take a very firm step towards seizing assets without paying for them across the economy.

Land may be in the cross hairs via the seizures Hall describes, but so, too, will be pensions and savings of households and shareholdings in companies as a rapacious and corrupt state faces up to the fiscal and economic consequences of its decade of misrule and continuing refusal to reform.

Remember that these great powers, the application of which Hall describes in such vivid detail, will be handed to the current ANC, a party so racked with criminality and thievery that its representatives — those who will pass this bill and decide how it is applied — even stole vast sums from the funds made available to protect SA from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic, looting and theft that, if the allegations are to be believed, extended into the highest office of the land.

There must not be any doubt about what government and the ANC will set about to do once the legislation in question is passed. Hall is a presidential adviser in her guise as a member of the land committee that advised the government on expropriation. Earlier this week, one of her compatriots, albeit in the different guise of an economic adviser to the presidency, wrote on this site about the trouble of investor sentiment having turned deeply negative on SA.

Trudi Makhaya bemoaned what she described as the view that SA is seen as slipping into “post-liberation dysfunction” (“Flawed narratives about SA’s economy have real effects”, February 7). I challenge her or any analyst or economist to seriously suggest that after reading Hall’s writing there can be any doubt that this is true — and not because of prejudice or conspiracy theories but for the simple fact that within months the government in SA will have procured for itself the powers to seize the capital that investors commit to this country.

The consequences of that, which the proponents of this expropriation policy will inherit as a moral burden, is that millions of South Africans will be denied, as long as the policy is on the books, the chance of gaining an education, a job, or other opportunity with which they could escape from poverty and join the middle-class.

That remains what SA’s national objective should be. Earlier this week, the finance minister wrote that many white South Africans regard black people as being little better than “hewers of wood and drawers of water”.