National Government pushing to finalise land restitution claims, says Mboweni State targets 1,409 restitution claims at a cost of R9.3bn over the next three years to achieve redress and equitable access to land BL PREMIUM

The government plans to finalise just more than 1,400 restitution claims at a cost of R9.3bn over the next three years to achieve redress and equitable access to land, finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Wednesday.

This comes amid debate on land expropriation without compensation, which has rattled investors. The ANC resolved in 2017 to back the expropriation of land without compensation as a way of accelerating land reform and addressing skewed ownership patterns that have changed little since SA’s first democratic elections in 1994. Parliament’s ad hoc committee looking into the issue is aiming to table a bill on the proposed amendments to the constitution by the end of March 2021...