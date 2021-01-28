Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tax flows from the super-rich

Punitive taxes will drive the wealthy away, and we will inherit the mess

28 January 2021 - 16:01
Picture: RAZIHUSIN/123RF
Picture: RAZIHUSIN/123RF

Terence Grant’s letter refers (“Super-rich offset high taxes with campaign contributions”, January 26): the question of the taxation of the wealthy is an age-old subject, and in discussing it a few things need to be taken into account.

The names of the wealthy mentioned by the writer are a handful, and to tell the truth there are not many of them in our country.

Furthermore, one should consider all the taxes these people have paid and are still paying. Then there are their handouts to troubled people becoming wealthy.

And we must not forget the taxes paid by hundreds of thousands of their employees, who were and still are liable for tax as a result of these wealthy people’s endeavours.

Imagine the mess if we drove them away from our shores through punitive taxes.

John Johnston
Gordon’s Bay

