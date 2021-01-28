A ‘tax’ to save the planet — so smartphone makers say

Shortly after Apple’s 2020 iPhone launch, Samsung tweeted that, unlike the iPhone 12, Samsung devices come with charging adaptors in their boxes.

Apple had just announced that it would no longer include charging adaptors or EarPods with its devices. Buyers would find the charging cable (Lightning to USB-C) bundled with a new smartphone, but not much else.

Apple’s rather odd announcement was made in the cause of "sustainability". It justified the exclusion of chargers on environmental grounds — it would reduce electronic waste.

Ultimately, Apple’s heroic sacrifice would prompt its competitors to follow suit. Not long afterwards, Samsung announced its brand-new line of S21 devices in an all-digital event. Halfway through, it fleetingly mentioned the exclusion of charging adaptors and earphones from all its future smartphone boxes. Again, it was in the interest of the reduction of greenhouse gases. But though understandable, it is not the only reason big tech corporations are opting for smaller packaging.

Another motivation relates to something many Apple users have grown used to in recent years — "adaptor tax", as it’s called. Adaptor tax is a premium Apple users pay for being committed to the brand, in the form of them buying additional adaptors to gain more value from the device. The first obvious implementation of this was when iPhones dropped the 3.5mm audio jack port, and users had to buy a special 3.5mm jack-to-Lightning adaptor. Just to use the bundled wired earphones.

We’ve seen this before, specifically with the launch of Apple’s Pencil device. Even though more recent iPads were launched with Pencil integration, users would need to buy one separately if they were interested in doodling digitally.

Among buyers, there is a genuine and legitimate frustration about what new features Apple includes — like DisplayPort, and now USB-C — and what it leaves out.

With most new generations of Apple products, a new form of adaptor is needed -not just an extra expense, but a frustrating inconvenience for many too.

Then there’s the case of cost. Not only the end user’s overall cost of buying the device and accessories separately, but the overall input costs in the production line. Smartphone manufacturers will cut the production of hundreds of thousands of charging adaptors.