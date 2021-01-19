Opinion / Letters

LETTER: UIF pulling a mean trick on workers

There is money for Ters funding — and it doesn’t belong to the government

19 January 2021 - 18:36
Picture: 123RF/BREIZ HATAO
Picture: 123RF/BREIZ HATAO

In her superb latest column, Carol Paton refers to the statement by the president that there is no money to support people who have been put out of work by the latest lockdown (“ANC might come to regret Cyril Ramaphosa’s bland blah-blah”, January 18). 

It should be known that not only is there money for this purpose, but that it does not belong to the government, it belongs to the workers.  Over and above this, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), through a sleight of hand, has now said people can claim from the UIF individually if they are put out of work as opposed to the reinstatement of Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) funding.

This will mean individuals who claim will lose some of their “points” from the UIF, which will lessen their benefits should they get retrenched or need the fund in future. It will also mean the minimum payment made under the Ters funding will no longer be applicable.

This is a mean trick employed by the UIF.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment and labour minister

