WATCH: Can UIF make more Ters payments?
UIF chief director Mzwanele Yawa talks to Business Day TV about possible additional Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme payments
14 January 2021 - 08:00
Business and labour are in negotiations with the government over resuming the wage protection programme aimed at workers affected by lockdown restrictions.
But does the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) have the money to make the payments?
Business Day TV spoke to UIF chief director Mzwanele Yawa to find out.
