National / Labour

News Leader

WATCH: Can UIF make more Ters payments?

UIF chief director Mzwanele Yawa talks to Business Day TV about possible additional Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme payments

14 January 2021 - 08:00 Business Day TV
Picture: WERNER HILLS
Picture: WERNER HILLS

Business and labour are in negotiations with the government over resuming the wage protection programme aimed at workers affected by lockdown restrictions.

But does the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) have the money to make the payments?

Business Day TV spoke to UIF chief director Mzwanele Yawa to find out.

UIF chief director Mzwanele Yawa talks to Business Day TV about possible additional Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme payments

Talks on more Ters relief ‘positive’ as business and labour press for action

Talks are under way in Nedlac to protect workers affected by the tightening of lockdown regulations
National
1 day ago

Plea for new round of relief in ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown

Return to stricter conditions imperils more jobs even as it sets out to save lives
Business
1 week ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Where is the new economic stimulus debate?

The quest for new ways to support the economy against a fiscally constrained backdrop cannot be over
Opinion
2 weeks ago

UIF to rerun payments to ensure workers left out in the cold are paid

All claims will be recycled to ensure those who have updated declarations and discrepancies receive money before Christmas
National
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
More hardship ahead for citizens as home affairs ...
National
2.
Jacob Zuma turns to courts again to nullify costs ...
National
3.
Liquor industry tells state it wants tax holiday
National
4.
Wine worth R1.5bn at risk of being lost as ...
National
5.
Deaths hit record high in first week of 2021
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.