National

UIF to rerun payments to ensure workers left out in the cold are paid

16 December 2020 - 14:31 Genevieve Quintal
Picture: WERNER HILLS
Picture: WERNER HILLS

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) will do payment reruns this week for outstanding claims in the government’s wage protection scheme that could provide relief to workers who did not receive much-needed money during the first five months of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The fund has been sporadically rerunning claims for the previous months, but this time we have decided to recycle all claims to ensure that those that have updated declarations and discrepancies are paid when we rerun the payments,” acting UIF commissioner Marsha Bronkhorst said.

This week will be dedicated to doing reruns for the period between April and September. The process will be repeated for the entire lockdown period on Saturday in a bid to clear the backlog so beneficiaries will not suffer during the festive season, she said.

The Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) benefit was introduced in March to help workers affected by the Covid-19 lockdown, and was initially set to run for three months, from April to June. The government then extended the scheme to run from August 16 to mid-September. In November, it was extended for another month, until October 15.

Ters has been frequently hit by problems, such as huge backlogs and unauthorised payments, which left workers unable to access assistance after companies cut jobs or imposed pay reductions.

The auditor-general has since uncovered alleged fraud and irregularities in the system, leading to the suspension of UIF senior management. It was found in a second auditor-general report, released last week three months after the first one, that controls have improved.

The UIF has paid out R55.6bn in 12.9-million payments from 1.1-million applications since the hard lockdown.

In mid-November, the fund started processing applications for the second extension of the wage scheme.

The UIF said it has since then paid out R1bn to 272,686 workers. Applications for this period (September 16-October 15) close at end-December and no further applications will be accepted.

Bronkhorst said annual leave for key personnel in operations, information and communications, and finance has been postponed to fast-track the processing and payment of normal UIF benefits.

There will be a mandatory shutdown from December 24 to January 1 for systems maintenance.

“The decision to postpone annual leave for some of our officials was not taken lightly, but is being implemented to ensure that we continue to process and pay our beneficiaries to enable them to meet their financial obligations and support their families during the festive season,” she said.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Covid-19 relief funds hampered by state systems, says auditor-general

Tsakani Maluleke says there have been improvements and about R3.4bn has been recovered
National
1 week ago

Tourism back in full swing as SA opens its borders

Lockdown regulations will also be amended to allow for the normal trading hours of alcohol
National
1 month ago

Discussions under way to extend Ters relief scheme as lockdown continues

Business for SA confirms the talks, saying it is contingent on affordability
National
1 month ago

Ters payments to be honoured even after closure of applications

The labour minister said the government is closely monitoring the liquidity of the UIF and alluded to a mass employment programme
National
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Big victory for state as unions lose bid to force ...
National
2.
Public protector faces three charges of perjury
National
3.
Jacob Zuma goes to court after state capture ...
National
4.
DA threatens to go to court over Garden Route ...
National
5.
If you are 60 or older, do not go on holiday to ...
National / Health

Related Articles

New Covid restrictions likely to avoid hard lockdown

National

Business warns against another hard lockdown

National

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Keep Ters in place to help economic recovery

Opinion / Columnists

Ending Ters would devastate hospitality sector, says TBCSA

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.