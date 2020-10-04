LETTER: EFF should rather protest outside VBS

Forget Clicks and the ensuing circus that projects the definition of mob rule. I suggest that EFF leader Julius Malema and his band of anarchists rather concentrate their protest actions outside the offices of VBS Mutual Bank.

I am sure they will find strong support from the ranks of the bank’s erstwhile clients, who will be ecstatic to climb on to the EFF bandwagon in a sad and futile effort to get their hard-earned savings back.

Hypocrisy mixed with arrogance, at its nauseous best. Where is the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in all of this? Warriors missing in action, despite a minor victory in the Free State.

The back story is that if the NPA manages to pin down all the thieving culprits, the ANC and their EFF blood brothers would cease to exist. May we live to enjoy the day.

AR Viljoen

Elgin

