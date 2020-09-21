LEBOGANG MOKOENA: Does the ‘see no harassment’ EFF represent your values?

A few weeks ago, Nobesuthu Hejana, an eNCA journalist covering the protest against Clicks, ended up on the wrong end of a raging EFF supporter in Goodwood, in the Western Cape.

The EFF took offence to her being there, pushed and shoved her, and told her to move away.

To understand why the EFF did this, we must go back to 2019, during the party’s elective conference. Then, the EFF refused to allow certain media houses — Daily Maverick, amaBhungane and Rapport — from attending.

For a party that supposedly believed in transparency and clean government, it was an unfortunate move. And it led to eNCA, illustrating their solidarity with the other media houses, also refusing to cover the event. Julius Malema took furious offence, and said eNCA shouldn’t cover their events in future.

Fast forward to September 2020 and the Clicks protest, and it’s clear the red berets hold grudges like nobody’s business.

Of course the EFF was right to take Clicks to task — for a respected retailer to put up such an ad campaign is misguided and points to a business not sufficiently attuned to the country they operate in — but that doesn’t give the party the right to behave as they wish.

Malema dubbed the protest “peaceful”, even though it very clearly involved intimidating shoppers and damaging property.

But it was the harassment of Nobesuthu Hejana that revealed so much about the party.

In a country where gender based violence is such an intractable problem, the fact that SA’s third largest party seemingly felt nothing about acting violently towards a woman is deeply troubling in itself.

What made it immediately worse, however, was the attitude of some of the EFF’s top chiefs towards Nobesuthu’s harassment.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, the EFF’s former spokesperson, said this: “I really do not see harassment here. Merely touching her is not harassment. The touch has to be violent, invasive, or harmful to become harassment”.