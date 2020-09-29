Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why is only anti-white racism acceptable?

Ugly generalisations are not appropriate and are hurtful. Let’s have similar standards for all

29 September 2020 - 12:48
A number of readers have responded to my letter by suggesting that I either don’t continue reading such letters when the content becomes obvious, or by pointing out that publishing a range of differing opinions represents healthy debate (“Adebajo’s offensive views”, September 25).

I totally accept and agree with this, but my point has been missed. My problem is that Business Day and other SA publications are happy to publish extreme racist views when they are anti-white. (As in the Adekeye Adebajo case. His entire piece was an anti-white rage).

It is acceptable to call whites “mass murderers” or “psychopathic plundering whites” or similar descriptions, but would these same newspapers permit black people being described in those identical words?

We know the answer to that is absolutely not. Those descriptions would be edited out or the submission would go unpublished. We also know why, but it is left unsaid, and that silence is the root of the problem.

Neither whites nor blacks are homogeneous. Such ugly generalisations are not appropriate and are hurtful. Let’s have similar standards for all, and respect everybody’s right to dignity — alternatively, nobody’s.

David Wolpert
Rivonia

