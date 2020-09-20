Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Rhodes University stubbornly clings to arch-imperialist’s name Despite toppling of statue at UCT in 2015, institution resists removing blood-soaked moniker BL PREMIUM

Oriel College in England’s Oxford University recently voted to remove a statue of arch-imperialist Cecil Rhodes from its college, following five years of student-led protests.

Rhodes University in Makhanda was founded through funding from the Oxford-based Rhodes Trust in 1904, and still stubbornly bears the name of its benefactor, despite the toppling of the Rhodes statue at the University of Cape Town in 2015.