LETTER: Stopping reading and stay calm

In case of adverse reaction, avert eyes instantly

28 September 2020 - 12:20
Picture: 123RF/THE VISUALS YOU NEED

Like David Wolpert, I too had an adverse reaction to Adekeye Adebajo’s most recent column, but not as severe as his because of a different approach to this kind of stuff, which I call “journalism” by label (“Adebajo’s racism unacceptable”, September 24).

As soon as I came across the eurocentric label I stopped reading. I commend this approach to Wolpert, that he may continue to read your otherwise worthwhile publication.

Cedric Harris
Via e-mail

