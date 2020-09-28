LETTER: Stopping reading and stay calm
In case of adverse reaction, avert eyes instantly
28 September 2020 - 12:20
Like David Wolpert, I too had an adverse reaction to Adekeye Adebajo’s most recent column, but not as severe as his because of a different approach to this kind of stuff, which I call “journalism” by label (“Adebajo’s racism unacceptable”, September 24).
As soon as I came across the eurocentric label I stopped reading. I commend this approach to Wolpert, that he may continue to read your otherwise worthwhile publication.
Cedric Harris
Via e-mail
