LETTER: Tolerance makes Business Day invaluable

Contrary to David Wolpert, I find that it is precisely Business Day’s tolerance of a range of opinions between its columnists that makes it stand out as a newspaper in SA (“Adebajo’s racism unacceptable”, September 24).

I have found Adekeye Adebajo to be a prolific and reliable scholar on pan-Africanism, and have often cited his articles and books in my own works.

What also makes Business Day so invaluable that even Capetonians have to subscribe to it, is its double-page treat of international news. By contrast, one free-to-air TV station rations its nightly newscasts coverage of the rest of the world to a maximum 55 seconds by my timing.

Those who rely on social media instead of print media are too often dragged down into a whirlpool of unmoderated echo chambers, each more extreme than the other. Long may Business Day keep up its good work.

Keith Gottschalk

Claremont

