LETTER: Slap in the face

ANC’s deployment of Zandile Gumede in KZN must be reversed

20 August 2020 - 15:52
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is an MPL in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature despite an ongoing R430m corruption case against her and 17 co-accused. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is an MPL in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature despite an ongoing R430m corruption case against her and 17 co-accused. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

The deployment of embattled former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede as an ANC member of the provincial legislature in KwaZulu-Natal is a slap in the face of the people of the province. It shows that Luthuli House is in tatters; the centre is not holding.

She and others of her ilk have one thing in common: they belong to the “radical economic transformation” faction of the ANC, led by Ace Magashule.

It just shows that the fight against corruption is just another talkshop; otherwise how could the party deploy someone who is out on bail after being charged by the National Prosecuting Authority?

The ANC national executive committee must intervene to reverse this decision. It must make sure that Gumede and others such as her in the ANC are not treated with kid gloves, otherwise the party will never again be taken seriously when it comes to corruption.

The arrogance of the office of the secretary-general, and the man himself, are compromising the country. Thieves are using the law to get away with corruption, when it is clear to all that they are morally wrong.

The ANC is not going to be in power forever, but only once it begins to understand this will it start the public debate seriously. The arrogance will stop when those who continue looting find themselves in orange overalls.

The people of KwaZulu-Natal must reject Gumede. They must show that they understand the meaning of “the people shall govern”. Enough is enough.

Tom Mhlanga
Via e-mail 

LETTER: President has restored confidence

Negotiations with all relevant stakeholders has created hope of a meaningful private-public partnership
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Let the private sector loose

The government needs to cut red tape to enable a speedy economic recovery
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Is the government above the law?

ANC fails to act in stamping out corruption, mismanagement, malfeasance and criminality in its ranks
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Mthethwa is out of line

Who is sports minister to prescribe the causes for which people should kneel?
Opinion
3 hours ago

LETTER: B4SA should explain what it means by ‘clarity’ on property rights

Does Business for SA want good policies or just certainty, even if that means confirmation of a destructive path?
Opinion
2 days ago

