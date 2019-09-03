Opinion / Columnists DUMA GQUBULE: Treasury’s old medicine will make the economy even sicker Tito Mboweni’s austerity plan tackles the crisis from the wrong angle BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s neoliberal manifesto, a half-baked attempt to respond to growing public pressure for the government to develop a growth strategy, is the economic equivalent of putting petrol worth R50 into an empty tank. It will not shift the needle.

I predicted the last recession in 2018. I now believe the economy will enter into another recession during 2020 if the Treasury goes ahead with its plan to implement its R300bn austerity measures — more than 1% of GDP each year — over the next three years.