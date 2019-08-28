Crisis in eThekwini as Zandile Gumede withdraws her resignation as mayor

Embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has created a crisis for the ANC by holding on to the mayoral chain despite a provincial executive committee (PEC) decision instructing her to vacate office.

On Wednesday the inauguration of Mxolisi Kaunda as the new mayor of Ethekwini was postponed after Gumede withdrew her resignation letter at the eleventh hour in clear defiance of the governing party decision.

Mzomuhle Dube, spokesperson for eThekwini branches which support Gumede, said her withdrawal was discussed at a meeting on Tuesday.

“What became prominent is that [councillor] Mondli [Mthembu] and Gumede appealed the decision by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee to remove them to Luthuli House. They have not even seen the report that was used to axe them. In fact our lawyers had asked for it but it has not been given to them,” Dube said.

But ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said he was not aware that Gumede had withdrawn her resignation when asked for comment on Wednesday night.

Asked if Gumede’s defiance of the provincial structure was not a sign of ill-discipline, Magashule said it would depend on the details that led to her taking the decision.

Gumede and uMsunduzi mayor Themba Njilo had resigned earlier this week after the PEC decided to axe them last week.

The PEC used a government report that had revealed that the level service provision had declined under Gumede’s watch in Ethekwini. The report also revealed a spike in service delivery related protests in the area.