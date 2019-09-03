ANC confirms removal of Zandile Gumede as eThekwini mayor

The ANC top brass on Tuesday confirmed that controversial eThekwini municipality leader Zandile Gumede had been officially ousted as mayor, paving the way for the installation of Mxolisi Kaunda as the new mayor.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte confirmed that Gumede and other senior party members had been removed from the powerful, decision-making executive committee (Exco) but will remain as ordinary councillors.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal in August asked Gumede to resign. She did so on Monday last week, but later withdrew that resignation letter and sought an audience with party bosses at Luthuli House.

“In the best interest of the ANC and the metropolitan of eThekwini, we would agree that the Exco that has been requested to vacate their seats vacate their seats as Exco. However, they remain as councillors within the metro,” Duarte told journalists on Tuesday.