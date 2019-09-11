Opinion / Editorials GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s hazenile economy The idea of hazenile is the perfect metaphor for the ANC. Pure nonsense. It’s the ANC’s greatest natural resource BL PREMIUM

Jacob Zuma’s legacy is complicated but of the many gifts he bestowed upon the country, the rampant idiocy he both engendered and promoted endures today.

He was the joker-in-chief and the moment he departed any prepared script — which was often enough — you could be fairly sure he would offer up something stupid.