Hawks and forfeiture unit raid Zandile Gumede’s KZN home

The seizure of property, cars and cash believed to be the proceeds of crime relates to the former KwaZulu-Natal mayor’s fraud and corruption case

10 October 2019 - 10:28 Yasantha Naidoo
The home of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was raided on Thursday morning. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
The home of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was raided on Thursday morning. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

The Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit swooped on several properties, including the home of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, early on Thursday morning. 

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed that the early morning raids were conducted simultaneously on several properties, including Gumede's home and properties in Zimbali and Amanzimtoti.

She said the seizure of property, luxury cars and cash believed to be the proceeds of crime was in relation to Gumede’s multi-million rand fraud and corruption case.

The former mayor faces a charge of unduly influencing the awarding of a tender in relation to a R208m Durban Solid Waste contract awarded in 2016. 

Officers initially went to a home in Umhlanga that she had been renting, before moving to her property in Inanda.

The homes of her co-accused, including former councillor Mondli Mthembu, former eThekwini supply chain head Sandile Ngcobo and businessperson Robert Aboo were also raided.

This is a developing story.

