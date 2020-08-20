LETTER: Kgathatso Tlhakudi will not ask about SAA as answers are too dire to accept

In a beautiful twist of irony, the acting director-general of the department of public enterprises, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, tells us that we now live in a world where facts don't appear to matter, and then proves that facts don't matter to the department when it comes to SAA (Restructured SAA will boost aviation sector and act as vital lifeline, August 18). He writes as if he, the minister he serves and the department have been mere spectators to SAA's demise and not the root cause of it.

Let's consider some facts that matter. Tlhakudi tells us that over many years nine strategies have been implemented but failed because the board of directors failed in their execution each and every time. That is quite an admission if one considers that it was in fact the department of public enterprises that appointed those boards, albeit that oversight over SAA was transferred to Treasury for a few years.

It cannot be said that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has not had a fair shake at SAA given his previous stints as finance minister. Tlhakudi tells us SAA has for years been undercapitalised, but the Scopa minutes tell us it has received R32bn in cash bailouts, and guarantees of R19bn, between 2003 and 2019, when it went into business rescue.

The reason SAA has no capital is because it lost it all through poor management, corruption and a more efficient private sector that outperformed SAA while its management was stealing the company blind.

And don't believe the nonsense that SAA has a development role; the route networks of both SAA and SA Express shrunk over a number of years while the private sector developed networks at no cost to the taxpayer. The one fact Tlhakudi gets right is that SAA's market share has shrunk from 90% to below 10%, but he doesn't ask why because that is where he'll find the answer that is just too uncomfortable to accept — the private sector is simply more efficient.

SA is indeed geographically dislocated, but the department cannot do anything about that; the answer is once again too simple to accept — allow the more efficient operators from the biggest hubs in the world, and anyone else who is interested, to provide connectivity to and from SA. SAA has already proven that it simply cannot compete in a competitive market and nothing suggests that this will change in future.

Tlhakudi explains that Bain & Co advised in 2018 that SAA's liquidation will cost the state between R30bn and R50bn. The cost of the so-called business rescue tallies to at least R34bn, and you can add another R40bn for a new fleet of aircraft.

SA has a well regulated and integrated air transport network in place and the government plays an important role in the industry. SA is a member of the International Civil Aviation Organisation. The invisible hand of government is present in the aviation industry through the highly competent SA Civil Aviation Authority, Air Traffic Navigation Services, SA Weather Services and the Airports Company of SA. These companies regulate the industry from an operational and safety perspective and provide competent aeronautical services and world class infrastructure, for which they extract a fair rent from operators.

If Tlhakudi removes his ideological blinkers he will witness something special — air fares between Johannesburg and Cape Town have never been cheaper thanks to two efficient privately owned operators, Safair and Airlink, fighting for market share in an industry that has been decimated by the national lockdown regulations. They do this at their own risk and capital and provide an affordable service that is world class and on average 95% on-time. Mango Airlines, which requires a R1bn bailout according to the SAA business rescue plan and should at least be in business rescue if its board of directors understood their fiduciary obligations, hobbles on and plays a distant third fiddle.

Unlike the state-owned airlines, the private operators actually pay their service providers and the SA Revenue Service; they are positive contributors to the fiscus, as opposed to leaching off it. Tlhakudi will be surprised to learn that private enterprises also provide employment, and you do not need to rely on the state to do so. In fact, the private operators actually pay their employees for their labour, unlike SA Express and now Denel.

The gnashing of teeth over SAA needs to end. Allow the private sector to provide the vital air access referred to — they are already doing 90% of the heavy lifting. Limit the state's role in the sector to providing world-class aeronautical services and infrastructure at competitive prices (they are actually good at it) in a regulatory environment that makes it easy and inviting to travel to SA. It is actually quite simple.

John Fairwell

Via e-mail

