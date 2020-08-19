National Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout’s exit another blow to airline sector BL PREMIUM

The CEO of SAA’s low-cost airline Mango resigned on Wednesday, delivering another blow to SA’s state-owned airline sector.

Nico Bezuidenhout was on his second stint as CEO, which began in October 2019. He also had a stint as acting CEO of SAA before running into trouble with the politically connected chair of the board at the time, Dudu Myeni.