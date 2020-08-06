Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC needs to execute on ideas

Business For SA and the ANC documents fail to address one fundamental ‘hole’ about getting things done

06 August 2020 - 12:43
Medupi power station. Picture: MAKWENA MANAMELA
Medupi power station. Picture: MAKWENA MANAMELA

Ann Bernstein’s article refers (A bridge too far for business if state does not know how to build or order it, August 3).

In my view, both the Business For SA and the ANC documents fail to address one fundamental “hole” — execution.

Let me quickly narrate what happened in Lephalale, the municipality that houses Eskom’s Medupi power station.

When construction of Medupi started, the road from town leading to the plant had two lanes and, consequently, in the morning there were long queues of contractors and workers needing access to the plant. Now we know why this R55bn plant has become a R200bn project. Delays.

The municipality agreed — this is within the competence of local government — to plan and build a dual carriage road leading to Medupi. Despite funding being available, the municipality came up with endless excuses for 18 months.

The road was finally built by Exxaro, which was badly affected by the delays. It took Exxaro two weeks to complete.

This is what awaits all of the 10 “priority” projects unless the president moves the execution from municipality and centralises it in the presidency. But then what will happen to local patronage?

Phuti Matlala
Sharonlea

SA cities’ financial management is in decline, says report

Ratings Afrika says SA cities have substantial revenue bases to help them out of their financial problems, with Cape Town a clear winner
National
22 hours ago

TSHEPO MAHLOELE: Private-public infrastructure deals must get it right from day one

Projects must not pass the risk of cost overruns on to end users
Opinion
1 week ago

ENOCH GODONGWANA: Setting the record straight on ANC economic policy document

Many reforms proposed by Mboweni aimed at lowering the cost of business and upping the performance of network industries are supported
Opinion
1 week ago

CAROL PATON: Another ANC policy debate comes full circle

The public and private sectors have a similar solution to SA’s problems, but they disagree on how to pay for it
Opinion
3 weeks ago

STUART THEOBALD: New infrastructure needs economic legs (and good brains driving it)

Smart public-private partnerships and detailed planning will ensure projects are about more than just creating construction jobs
Opinion
3 weeks ago

