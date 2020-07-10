National BREAKING NEWS: ANC proposes using pensions and savings to aid economic recovery post-Covid 19 The governing party published its proposals for economic revival on Friday, arguing for an infrastructure-led approach BL PREMIUM

The ANC’s proposals for economic revival in the post-Covid-19 economy, published on Friday, argue for an infrastructure-led recovery, which will be funded in part by pension funds and other savings.

The plan does not endorse prescribed assets — or a policy which would require funds to hold a minimum level of government stock — but does aim to mobilise such savings into infrastructure projects on a voluntary basis.