BREAKING NEWS: ANC proposes using pensions and savings to aid economic recovery post-Covid 19
The governing party published its proposals for economic revival on Friday, arguing for an infrastructure-led approach
10 July 2020 - 16:26
The ANC’s proposals for economic revival in the post-Covid-19 economy, published on Friday, argue for an infrastructure-led recovery, which will be funded in part by pension funds and other savings.
The plan does not endorse prescribed assets — or a policy which would require funds to hold a minimum level of government stock — but does aim to mobilise such savings into infrastructure projects on a voluntary basis.
