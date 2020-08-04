Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Chief justice not silly, you are

One’s own assertions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should not be stated as facts

04 August 2020 - 16:45
Abie Dawjee says the chief justice’s defence of his comments in respect of Israel were “silly”, but perhaps it is more silly to have so internalised one’s own views that assertions are stated as facts (“Mogoeng’s rationale is silly”, August 2).

Dawjee simplistically states that Israel is the oppressor and Palestinians are the oppressed, and that Israel indulges in ethnic cleansing. While the latter is demonstrably untrue, there are many who would say decades of terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians are more an example of oppression than the other way around.

Furthermore, it is a matter of fact that the blame for refusing to engage in good-faith negotiations and to reject offers to do so lies firmly at the Palestinian door.

SYDNEY KAYE
Cape Town

