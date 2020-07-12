Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The dark side of religion

Keep an eye out for signs of extremism that may be manifesting in churches and religious groups

12 July 2020 - 20:14
Barricades around the central mosque n Bamako, Mali, where Imam Mahmoud Dicko led the prayer for the victims of the violent clashes earlier in July. Photo: MICHELE CATTANI / AFP
Barricades around the central mosque n Bamako, Mali, where Imam Mahmoud Dicko led the prayer for the victims of the violent clashes earlier in July. Photo: MICHELE CATTANI / AFP

There seems to be an ominous pattern emerging in SA religion that points a serious finger to the role it plays in our lives, and the question of how it should be readjusted.

The recent incident at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church cannot be seen as an anomaly but rather as part of this pattern that points to a bleak side of religion in our country. This pattern includes Tim Omotoso, the Krugersdorp killings, the use of illegal and sometimes fatal muti and traditional medicine, the rise of cults, untouchable pastors and other violent incidents.

The vast majority of South Africans are a traditional, reverent and believing people when it comes to religion and traditions. We are a religious, superstitious nation and these personal beliefs are a difficult subject to broach. In this time, however, more than ever there should be a sense of urgency about the question of religion and the role it plays in our lives

Perhaps we should keep an eye out for any signs of extremism that may be manifesting in churches and religious groups, such as the recent growing belligerence between religious sects in the North West and Gauteng and, even more ominously, the growing foothold of Islamic extremism taking hold in neighbouring Mozambique, suspicious enough to pique the interest of the SA National Defence Force who are stationed there.

Cameron Martin
Mount Croix

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: EU continues to dump poultry in SA

Europe’s trade bloc is a bully when it comes to poultry
Opinion
6 hours ago

LETTER: Vaccine testing will benefit Africa

Efforts are afoot to ensure Africans get equal access to the first Covid-19 drug
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: May this be the end of Donald Trump

The US president’s balance sheet in the Oval Office reads more like a charge sheet
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Cyril needs some of Helen’s backbone

He does not come out in support of his finance minister and instead is led by some unfit and incompetent ministers in his cabinet
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Neither ministers nor municipalities ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Plans, plans and more plans is ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Shivambu may be the voice of our future
Opinion / Letters
4.
Two top British banks prepare for leadership ...
Opinion
5.
JONNY STEINBERG: How will Cyril Ramaphosa get ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

US Christian leaders urge Trump not to resume executions

World / Americas

Soldiers guard Mozambican project from Islamist insurgents

World / Africa

Rebuilding SA by rebuilding its confidence

Opinion

How Isis is regrouping in Mozambique

Features / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.