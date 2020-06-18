Features / Africa How Isis is regrouping in Mozambique Islamic State is entrenching itself in Southern Africa, with an insurgency in northern Mozambique that has killed and displaced thousands of people BL PREMIUM

The blazing heat of an Islamist insurgency in northern Mozambique threatens to destabilise the entire region at a time when one of the largest investments in the southern hemisphere kicks into gear on its doorstep.

The largely unchecked and expanding insurgency has not directly turned its attention to the sprawling onshore gas infrastructure that is being constructed a few kilometres south of the town of Palma, near the border with Tanzania.