LETTER: Vuyiswa Mutshekwane misleads on Estate Agency Affairs Board transformation inaction

EAAB has communicated with Mutshekwane, the state and all property stakeholders throughout the Covid-19 crisis

25 June 2020 - 16:45
The Q&A with Lindiwe Sisulu and Vuyiswa Mutshekwane refers (Talking property with minister Lindiwe Sisulu, June 12).

June 1 offered a glimmer of hope for estate agents who returned to work under alert level 3 of the Disaster Management Act regulations.

Throughout lockdown the Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB) communicated to all its stakeholders, including the newly formed National Property Practitioners Council (NPPC), on information including contact details of staff dealing with essential services, transformation initiatives, Covid-19 relief measures and guidelines for those returning to work post-lockdown.

In April the EAAB made detailed submissions to the department of human settlements on possible relief measures, including an appeal to have the industry reclassified under alert level 4. We await a response on the submissions.

Prior to the lockdown the EAAB had several engagements with the industry, of which representatives of the NPPC were part, to inform and update stakeholders on key issues relating to the Property Practitioners Act. During one of these engagements NPPC chair Vuyiswa Mutshekwane, in her capacity as CEO of the SA Black Property Practitioners, made a presentation on issues of transformation in the industry.

I therefore find Mutshekwane’s comments in the Q&A rather surprising as I have had continuous engagements with her — including a virtual meeting during lockdown — and other members on the NPPC where a range of issues relating to the industry were discussed.

Had I been asked about the “lack of service delivery” and “accusations of serious breach of compliance”, I would have provided the author of the article with information that would have indicated some of the EAAB’s successes and how all accusations of breach of compliance had been investigated by the social & ethics committee of the board, with no adverse findings. I would welcome any interview to discuss these issues, but in the absence thereof let me highlight some of the work we have recently done.

Since the start of lockdown I have had 37 meetings — 24 internally and 13 externally — and achieved numerous deliverables. I’m sure that by now Mutshekwane and other members of the NPPC would have familiarised themselves with the Property Practitioners Act chapter on transformation, which includes setting up a transformation fund to assist with principalisation of black estate agents, particularly black women, ensuring that all organs of state procure goods and services from BBBEEE and that allows for the establishment of a property sector research centre.

The EAAB will continue to work hand in hand with its stakeholders to grow the industry and advance transformation.

Mamodupi  Mohlala
CEO, Estate Agency Affairs Board

