LETTER: China must be brought to order

Recent events have exposed the folly of allowing China to become the world’s workshop. Its economic growth has produced military and political power that China is using with increasing confidence.

The West was recently forced to fight over medical supplies from the very country that caused the Covid-19 pandemic in the first place. It is impotent on the forced “re-education” of 1-million Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang province, and powerless to stop the people of Hong Kong being stripped of the remnants of democracy they still have.

China threatens Taiwan, has recently fought with Indian border troops, and is building naval bases in the South China Sea in disputed waters. Two Canadians are imprisoned on trumped-up charges in retaliation for the house arrest of Huawei’s CFO under instruction from the US. China has hinted that they are political hostages.

Little is being done to stop this aggression as we are all addicted to Chinese products and do everything to appease our supplier. China had decided to confront the US, its only rival superpower, and with Donald Trump as president clearly thinks the time is right. There will be hell to pay if it is not brought to order.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

