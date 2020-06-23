Opinion / Letters

LETTER: China must be brought to order

The West has allowed the country to become the world’s workshop

23 June 2020 - 16:48
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Recent events have exposed the folly of allowing China to become the world’s workshop. Its economic growth has produced military and political power that China is using with increasing confidence.

The West was recently forced to fight over medical supplies from the very country that caused the Covid-19 pandemic in the first place. It is impotent on the forced “re-education” of 1-million Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang province, and powerless to stop the people of Hong Kong being stripped of the remnants of democracy they still have.

China threatens Taiwan, has recently fought with Indian border troops, and is building naval bases in the South China Sea in disputed waters. Two Canadians are imprisoned on trumped-up charges in retaliation for the house arrest of Huawei’s CFO under instruction from the US. China has hinted that they are political hostages.

Little is being done to stop this aggression as we are all addicted to Chinese products and do everything to appease our supplier. China had decided to confront the US, its only rival superpower, and with Donald Trump as president clearly thinks the time is right. There will be hell to pay if it is not brought to order.

Bernard Benson 
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

China demostrates its commitment to Africa with aid and solidarity to overcome Covid crisis

Solidarity and co-operation are the most powerful weapons for the international community in the war against the coronavirus pandemic
Opinion
23 hours ago

China clamps down on livestreaming apps

Watchdog orders services to rectify 'vulgar and and problematic' content
World
7 hours ago

China and India hold talks after border skirmish

Meeting aims to de-escalate the situation in Galwan River valley, but tensions remain
World
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Being a professional cadre is as easy ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
HERMAN MASHABA: State is delighting in disregard ...
Opinion
3.
DUMA GQUBULE: Reserve Bank governor has made up ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CAROL PATON: Only collective action will close ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JONATHAN JANSEN: For too long racism has walked ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.