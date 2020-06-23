Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Chicken dumping hits contract growers

Hundreds of jobs are at risk as market shrinks due to cheap imports that reduce local demand

23 June 2020 - 17:19
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

I agree with Francois Baird that antidumping tariffs are urgently needed (“Chicken dumpers waiting in the wings”, June 8). Dumping also affects contract growers like us, who raise chickens on behalf of well-known companies such as Daybreak.

Businesses like ours allow those companies to deliver large amounts of quality chicken to consumers. We receive chicks from the company and “babysit” them for 33 days until they reach slaughter weight, when the company buys them back.

It is challenging but rewarding to keep a batch of 410,000 little chicks alive and healthy from arrival to departure, warm enough in winter and cool enough in summer, eating and drinking enough to reach their goal weight.

We are one of about 480 contract growers in SA, and we employ hundreds of people between us. At my farm near Delmas I have 13 workers, who each support a family. In the rural areas where we farm, work is scarce, so losing a job can cause real suffering. But I can only guarantee employment to my workers if I know the chicks I raise will be bought by the producer at a fair price, with enough cycles to keep my business going.

This is where dumping from Brazil, Europe and America becomes my problem, because it hurts the market that the meat I produce is meant for.

Over the last few years the market has become smaller, because there is cheap meat from overseas in the shops. This reduces the demand for what I offer. Dumped chicken fills shops that should sell good chicken produced in SA, to stimulate our economy and feed our people.

Chicken that comes in from overseas at unnaturally cheap prices destroys our chances and causes more hardship for our people. Dumping must be stopped.

Gugu Mkhatshwa
Owner, Poultry Harvest; member, SA Poultry Association

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

US bemoans SA’s recent poultry increase

That gives European exporters an unfair advantage over their US competitors, even though SA benefits from duty-free access to the US
Economy
3 days ago

RCL Foods warns of profit drop and writedowns due to Covid-19

Headline earnings per share for year to end-June will fall at least 30%, Rainbow Chicken owner says
Companies
2 weeks ago

US probe pecks holes in Big Chicken’s alleged price-fixing racket

Some of the country’s largest poultry producers are being fingered over long-term collusion
World
2 weeks ago

Astral Foods braces for ‘unprecedented’ SA jobless rate

The poultry producer is an essential service, but does not expect to avoid the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Being a professional cadre is as easy ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
HERMAN MASHABA: State is delighting in disregard ...
Opinion
3.
DUMA GQUBULE: Reserve Bank governor has made up ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CAROL PATON: Only collective action will close ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JONATHAN JANSEN: For too long racism has walked ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Chicken dumpers waiting in the wings

Opinion / Letters

US bemoans SA’s recent poultry increase

Economy

Agribusiness Zeder sells its shares in Quantum Foods

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.