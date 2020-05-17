LETTER: Here comes another thumbsuck budget

I had a good laugh when I read that the National Treasury had presented a five-year strategic plan to the standing committee on finance, setting out the priorities and service delivery targets for the next five years.

Actually it’s sad, not a laughing matter. Since October 2019 we have presented and shredded our budget twice already, and a third is due to be presented in June by the finance minister.

We cannot even plan for the next three months, yet the guys at the National Treasury will try to thumbsuck another plan/budget for the next five years. I guess they have to somehow justify their fat salaries.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston

