Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Here comes another thumbsuck budget

Since October 2019 the Treasury has already presented and shredded our budget twice

17 May 2020 - 17:10
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: SUPPLIED
I had a good laugh when I read that the National Treasury had presented a five-year strategic plan to the standing committee on finance, setting out the priorities and service delivery targets for the next five years.

Actually it’s sad, not a laughing matter. Since October 2019 we have presented and shredded our budget twice already, and a third is due to be presented in June by the finance minister.

We cannot even plan for the next three months, yet the guys at the National Treasury will try to thumbsuck another plan/budget for the next five years. I guess they have to somehow justify their fat salaries.

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston

Special adjustments budget slated for June

The special adjustments budget will outline a revised fiscal framework to account for revenue losses caused by Covid-19 and the lockdown
Economy
4 days ago

State should support all business, regardless of race, Tito Mboweni says

Union Solidarity is appealing against a high court ruling allowing the tourism department to use BEE as a consideration when handing out state relief ...
National
1 week ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Government seems to be muddling through lockdown on a wing and a prayer

Not a shred of evidence-based policy-making is evident in ministers’ pronouncements
Opinion
2 weeks ago

SA seeks to borrow R95bn from IMF, Brics Bank and World Bank

Treasury director-general says the funding costs will be favourable, but loan covenants and general conditions need to be interrogated
Economy
2 weeks ago

